HINDER Announces 'Extreme Behavior' 15th-Anniversary Tour

HINDER will hit the road to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut album, "Extreme Behavior", playing the LP live in its entirety for the first time ever. "Extreme Behavior" reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums chart and second single "Lips Of An Angel" became one of the biggest songs of the year, reaching the Top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including No. 1 at Top 40 and Pop 100. "Extreme Behavior" has since been certified three times platinum.

Said drummer Cody Hanson: "It's a strange feeling to think that our first major label album came out 15 years ago.

"This tour is going to be the first time that we’ve played some these songs since 2005.

"Going back through the catalogue brings back so many memories of where we were when each song was written. I can't wait to see how people react to each song at the shows!"

Tour dates:

Apr. 25 - Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Lake Music Theatre

Apr. 26 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

Apr. 27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Apr. 29 - Golden, CO - The Buffalo Rose

Apr. 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 01 - Cheyenne, WY - Archer Events Center

May 02 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

May 05 - The Colony, TX - Lava Cantina

May 06 - Baton Rouge, LA - The Basin

May 08 - Greer, SC - The Spinning Jenny

May 09 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

May 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds South

May 11 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

May 12 - Ocala, FL - Raw Hyde Live

May 14 - Memphis, TN - TBD

May 15 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

May 16 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's

May 18 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

May 19 - Virgina Beach, VA - Elevation 27

May 21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

May 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 23 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods

May 24 - Portland, ME - Aura

May 26 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

May 27 - Atlantic City, NJ - Anchor Rock Club

May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

May 30 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties Bar & Grill

May 31 - Harrisburg, PA - Midtown Arts Center

Jun 02 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Jun 03 - Lexington, KY - Diamond Concert Hall

Jun 05 - Little Rock, AR - Revolution Music Room

Jun 07 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 28.

HINDER most recently released its cover of the EAGLES classic "Life In The Fast Lane". The band is working on new material and will head into the studio later this year. Release plans for HINDER's seventh studio album will be announced soon. The set will follow 2017's "The Reign" and will be the first they do completely on their own terms.

Hanson explains: "We're excited about releasing the next album, but in a different way than usual. We've never had the opportunity before to completely control every aspect of the creative process until now. We've worked really hard to get to this point and we can't wait to share the outcome with our fans."