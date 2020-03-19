HIM's VILLE VALO Is Back With 'Gothica Fennica Vol. 1' EP

HIM mastermind Ville Valo has returned with what appears to be a solo project simply called VV.
Valohas just released a three-song EP called "Gothica Fennica Vol. 1". The effort, which bears a strong musical resemblance to HIM, features the following tracks: "Salute The Sanguine", "Run Away From The Sun" and "Saturnine Saturnalia".
HIM completed a farewell tour in 2017, closing the final chapter on the band's 26-year career.
Formed in 1991 by Valo, guitarist Mikko "Linde" Lindström and bassist Mikko "Migé" Paananen, HIM offered the world a new take on the metal genre, which became known as "love metal" (also the title of their fourth album).
HIM in 2015 parted ways with its longtime drummer, Mika Kristian Karppinen (a.k.a. Gas Lipstick), and replaced him with Jukka "Kosmo" Kröger (formerly of HERRA YLPPÖ & IHMISET).
Last year, Valo teamed up with guitar legend Esa Pulliainen to record an album based on songs by the late, legendary Finnish singer Rauli "Badding" Somerjoki. The self-titled album by VILLE VALO & AGENTS was released in February 2019 and was followed by a short tour.
