HIGHLY SUSPECT: Making Of 'These Days' Video

HIGHLY SUSPECT has released behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the official music video for "These Days". The clip, which stars Tony Cavalero from HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" and Netflix's "The Dirt", was directed by duo Rock And Egg and takes viewers on an all-too-relatable journey, questioning what really is "normal" when a family's dinner turns into a chaotic brawl and unseemly secrets are revealed.

Cavalero said: "I've been a huge fan of Johnny and the HIGHLY SUSPECT crew for years now. Their lyrics and musical stylings are both prolific and brilliant! It was such an honor and a privilege to collaborate with them on this video. I'm super grateful for HIGHLY SUSPECT having me. My character represents the point of view of the everyman' in a situation that represents a much bigger picture. I love the juxtaposition between what is presented and what's really happening behind the scenes. It's that kind of hypocrisy that we're really struggling with in society right now and a topic that really plays out in 'The Righteous Gemstones' as well. 'These Days' is releasing at the ripe time where I think everyone is going to relate!"

HIGHLY SUSPECT frontman Johnny Stevens commented: "I have this thing where I'm too close to my art. We (HIGHLY SUSPECT) are, for as long as I can remember, difficult to really collaborate with, not because I'm a snob but maybe more so out of fear — that somehow all of the hard work I put in will get bent into a shape I don't find aesthetically pleasing. We're getting better at letting other people into our tight-knit community. When you find someone with as much passion as you, sometimes it's worth giving it a shot. This time that man was Tony Cavalero. Tony has an incredible mind and a work ethic comparable to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. He is also hilarious.

"HIGHLY SUSPECT has been touring pretty heavily but also needed to get this video done. So, we just said to ourselves, 'F*ck it.. let's give Tony the lead.'

"Other than writing and performing the song and lending my dog as a guest star, we have to give credit where it's due. Tony and his team along with Lallie Jones and the team at 300 Entertainment worked really hard and put together this video that's just incredible, and hilarious while still getting a very relevant point across.

"It's really kind of mind-blowing to see other people's take on 'your work.'

"I had read the treatment briefly but put trust into the people actually making the video so I only got to see the final version a few days before you do. I feel just as excited as you guys because for once it's still new to me. Usually once I'm finished with a project, I've been so close to it that by the time it reaches your eyes and ears I've moved on.

"We couldn't be happier with the video or more thankful to the people that were involved in making it come to life. It's a shiny little distraction from how much these days really suck.

"Bravo, Tony and all. You've taught me that it's okay to trust a little more."

"These Days" is taken from HIGHLY SUSPECT's latest album, "MCID", which came out last November. The disc follows the band's 2016 sophomore album "The Boy Who Died Wolf" and showcases 16 songs total, including "Canals" and "Upperdrugs".

