Here's The First Taste Of BAD WOLVES With New Singer DANIEL 'DL' LASKIEWICZ

Last week, BAD WOLVES announced its new lead singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz and the title of its upcoming third album, "Dear Monsters". Today, the band followed up that news by dropping a new video on their social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the new LP in the studio. The footage shows all five band members — founding member and drummer John Boecklin, guitarist Doc Coyle, guitarist Chris Cain, bassist Kyle Konkiel and Laskiewicz — creating together and speaking with excitement about their next chapter.

"Dear Monsters" is expected to be released later this year via Better Noise Music.

Laskiewicz has carved out an impressive career for himself over the last 15-plus years, most notably as a founding member and lead guitarist of metalcore band THE ACACIA STRAIN, of which he was a member from 2001 to 2013. A talented songwriter and producer, he's also worked on projects with ALL THAT REMAINS, LEGION, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS and collaborated with BAD WOLVES on their 2019 studio album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", where the creative relationship with the band started.

BAD WOLVES are led by Boecklin, who has honored his commitment to the band's fans by continuing with the group when the previous singer, Tommy Vext, quit in January 2021.

BAD WOLVES broke the news of Laskiewicz's addition to the band via a statement on social media on June 2. The group wrote: "DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled 'Dear Monsters', is the best BAD WOLVES album to date.

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we've made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you're a BAD WOLVES fan we know you won't be disappointed.

"So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit BAD WOLVES a few months ago — and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways — but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter. And most importantly, we'd like to let the music speak for itself."

Vext originally announced his exit from BAD WOLVES in a since-deleted Instagram Live video, insisting that he was forced out by his former bandmates and record label, Better Noise Music, over his conservative political views. The singer also announced plans to launch a solo career while claiming he wrote a significant portion of the new BAD WOLVES album, apparently referencing the band's upcoming third LP.

In recent months, Vext — who is black — has been vocal about his support for former U.S. president Donald Trump while insisting he had never experienced racism in America and that it was all "manufactured." In June 2020, Vext posted a six-plus-minute video on Instagram in which he suggested, without evidence, that "Black Lives Matter" was created by people like George Soros, the Holocaust survivor and billionaire who is the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories, along with the Clinton Foundation. He also offered up the debunked theory that they invest in "Black Lives Matter" to profit from media coverage. The singer said he made the video "after weeks of research & interviews with independent journalist(s), military personnel, entertainment industry professionals, a virologist & many ex Democrats."

Coyle later took to his social media to "apologize to anyone who was hurt" by Tommy's comments and to offer up his perspective on what he called a "distraction" from BAD WOLVES' message of "inclusion and positivity."

BAD WOLVES broke through in 2018 with a cover of THE CRANBERRIES hit "Zombie". CRANBERRIES vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to contribute to the track but died the day she was supposed to go into the studio.

