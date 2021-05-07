Here's The First Look At HULU's 'Pam And Tommy' Based On TOMMY LEE And PAMELA ANDERSON's Sex Tape Scandal

Hulu has released a first look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee and "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson in the limited series "Pam And Tommy" about their infamous leaked sex tape. Seth Rogen will also appear in the series as the man who stole the tape, and will produce with his partner Evan Goldberg. The series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

The eight-episode series will focus on series the duo's salacious relationship in the 1990s, including the leak of the private honeymoon video and the legal battle that ensued.

Lee and Anderson are reportedly not involved with the series, which is written by Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis and produced by Annapurna.

Anderson and Lee got married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after dating for just four days. The couple, who divorced in 1998, share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 22.

The sex tape Lee made with Anderson during their 1998 honeymoon ended up finding its way online after being stolen from their home by an electrician. Pamela later sued the distribution company, but ended up settling, and the tape continued to be available online as a result. The tape reportedly made $77 million in less than 12 months.

"I've never seen it," Anderson said on "Watch What Happens Live" in 2015. "I made not one dollar. It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans. I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything."

