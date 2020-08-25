Here Is Video Of WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Playing 'Eruption' On Bass

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a short video of him playing his father's classic instrumental "Eruption" on bass. Check out the clip below.

The 29-year-old musician, who started playing with VAN HALEN when his dad Eddie and uncle Alex reunited with David Lee Roth in 2007, joked in an accompanying message that his entire debut solo album will contain "35 seconds of 'Eruption' on bass." He added: "Stay tuned for album number 2 where I play 35 seconds of 'Spanish Fly' on bass and nothing else."

Back in September 2017, Wolfgang commemorated the 40th anniversary of the recording of "Eruption" by posting a video of him playing the song on the original guitar it was tracked with.

Wolfgang has spent the last few years working on his debut solo LP, which he has said will not sound like VAN HALEN or feature guest appearances by any of the other VAN HALEN members. He also told a fan on Instagram that he sees his father's reputation as both a blessing and a curse when it comes to his own solo career. "I'm not trying to be my father, I'm trying to be me," he wrote.

This past February, it was announced that Wolfgang had signed a deal with Explorer1 Music Group for the release of his solo album. The disc is being recorded with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at VAN HALEN's 5150 Studios in California. The announcement called the set "a collection of diverse material...original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which [Van Halen] recorded all the instruments and vocals himself."

Wolfgang has been posting photos and videos from the studio at his Instagram account since early 2015.

He told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that his ability to play different instruments gave him the freedom to do what he wanted on a solo project. "I mean, I feel like it's just kind of open-ended," he said. "I feel like since I can play drums, bass, guitar and kind of sing, I guess, I can kind of just decide whatever I want to do. I mean, I've always loved the whole Dave Grohl story of how he started FOO FIGHTERS — just did a whole demo album by himself."

His father described the project in 2015 as sounding like "AC/DC meets VAN HALEN meets aggressive pop," adding, "It's a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I've never heard anything quite like it. It's so powerful that I'm jealous."

Wolfgang first performed live with VAN HALEN on the band's 2007-2008 world tour. He made his recording debut on the band's 2012 album "A Different Kind Of Truth".

Wolfgang has also toured as a member of ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti's solo band and played bass on TREMONTI's second album.

