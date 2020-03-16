Here Is Video Of HOWARD JONES Performing Two Songs With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE In Cleveland

Fan-filmed video footage of ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Howard Jones rejoining the group on stage on March 10 in Cleveland, Ohio can be seen below. Jones performed two tracks with his former bandmates: "The End Of Heartache" and "The Signal Fire", the latter of which is taken from the group's latest album, "Atonement".

Leach said that he wrote "The Signal Fire" lyrics "with Howard in mind and our connection through our similar mental illnesses." He explained: "I mean, now that I've hung with this guy a few times, it's 'crazy' (pun intended) how similar we are. We are brothers in metal, anxiety, hardcore music, love of medicinal marijuana and fighting depression.

"We may be very different-sounding voices, but, in truth, we are similar in many ways in our minds," he added.

Jesse went on to say that the song's lyrics are "about keeping hope in dark times and helping out those in need."

Leach, who has previously blamed his exit from KILLSWITCH in 2002 on his battle with depression, said that he planned "on using this song to help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Both Howard and I have a very strong outspoken stance on the subject and I will use this to help with the cause," he said.

Leach appeared on KILLSWITCH's self-titled debut and sophomore album, "Alive Or Just Breathing", before exiting the band. Jones took over on vocals for "The End Of Heartache", "As Daylight Dies" and the 2009 self-titled set before being dismissed from the group eight years ago.

