Here Is The First Look At DEE SNIDER On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider and his family will appear on an all-new episode of the hit ABC game show series "Celebrity Family Feud", which will air on Sunday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. A short preview of the episode — in which the Sniders face off against Terry Bradshaw and his family — is available below.

During an interview with TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza's Internet show "22 Now", Dee stated about his appearance on "Celebrity Family Feud": "My family and I — the whole Snider 'Growing Up Twisted' clan — are on 'Celebrity Family Feud'. And I will just say we kicked ass and we represented.

"Now, it turned out we were the first rock family to be on the show," the TWISTED SISTER frontman continued. "They've had hip-hop, they've had pop — they've never had a rock and roll family on the show.

"I remember we were kind of debating, like, do we go in and treat it like it's a joke — you know what I mean?!" Dee added. "Just like a big goof out of it — or do we take it seriously. And they expect us to be a joke. So we wanted to go in there and go for the gold. So I can't say how it went other than to say we kicked ass. That I can say."

Airing on the ABC television network, "Celebrity Family Feud" is hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey. It features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

According to Buzzer Blog, season seven of "Celebrity Family Feud" was filmed earlier this year under COVID-19 restrictions.

NFL Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw was the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983. During that time, he won four Super Bowls, and was named Super Bowl MVP twice. Since 1994, Bradshaw has been a television sports analyst and co-host of "Fox NFL Sunday".

Snider previously starred in several reality TV shows, including "The Celebrity Apprentice", "Gone Country" with John Rich, MTV's "Rock The Cradle" with his son Jesse, and "Growing Up Twisted", an A&E series featuring the entire Snider family and their Long Island lifestyle. He is also a frequent host on MTV Networks, and his own long-running nationally syndicated radio show, "House Of Hair", is heard on more than 200 stations in North America.

