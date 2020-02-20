Here Is Pro-Shot Video Of TONY IOMMI Watching Armenia's NAREGATSI ORCHESTRA Perform Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'She's Gone'

The Mediamax media company has uploaded professionally filmed video footage of Armenia's Naregatsi Orchestra performing a cover of the BLACK SABBATH song "She's Gone", which originally appeared on the "Technical Ecstasy" album. The performance took place last June on a visit to the country by BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi and DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan to mark the 30th anniversary of the Rock Aid Armenia charity project.

The visit and celebration of the anniversary were organized by Mediamax and DoSomething (Australia), whose co-founder Jon Dee organized the 1989 Rock Aid Armenia project to help the victims of the Armenian earthquake.

On June 5, 2019, Yerevan hosted a gala night under the auspices of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The event featured Gillan, Iommi and Jon Dee and also included a public showing of the documentary about Rock Aid Armenia's all-star 1989 remake of DEEP PURPLE's "Smoke On The Water".

On December 7, 1988, one of the most devastating earthquakes of the 20th century struck northwest Armenia. It killed over 25,000 and destroyed a region that was home to more than 700,000 people. A year after the earthquake, an all-star star version of "Smoke On The Water", featuring Gillan, Iommi and Brian May, was recorded for Rock Aid Armenia, with all funds raised donated to the Armenian earthquake relief effort.

Twenty years after the earthquake, Gillan and Iommi visited Armenia again and were deeply affected by how much work still needed to be done, especially at a music school in Gyumri that was bursting with talent but had never been properly restored since the earthquake shattered the city. Iommi and Gillan formed the WHO CARES project and wrote and recorded a new song "Out Of My Mind" to raise funds to build a new music school for the kids of Armenia. They assembled an all-star lineup at the iconic SARM studios in 2010. Participating artists included IRON MAIDEN's Nicko McBrain on drums, legendary DEEP PURPLE keyboardist Jon Lord and ex-METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted (who recorded remotely). This was one of the legendary Lord's last-ever days in the studio.

Thirty years after the earthquake, a film from the recording session was released by Australia's "The Void With Christina". Proceeds from this song, Gillan's charity concerts in Yerevan with the Armenian Symphonic Orchestra and generous donations from charities including the Fund for Armenian Relief and Mardigian Family Foundation made it possible to re-open the revitalized music school in 2013. Seven years later, the revitalized Octet Music School is continuing to provide world-class musical education to the aspiring young musicians of Armenia.

