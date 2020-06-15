Here Is Pro-Shot Video Of DORO PESCH's Entire First Drive-In Concert

German metal queen Doro Pesch played her first drive-in concert in Germany this past Saturday (June 13) while complying with the country's social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show place at the CARantena-Arena in Worms.

Professionally filmed video footage of the entire gig can be seen below.

After the show, Doro took to her Twitter to share a clip of the performance, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "Man, our first show at a #driveincinema / #Autokino was soooo #awesome! What an #amazing crowd! We had a #blast! #Worms, we #love you!"

Doro's next drive-in show will take place on June 28 at Bottrop’s Autokino am Moviepark.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino recently told investors on a quarterly earnings call that the company would experiment with drive-in shows this summer.

The first Live Nation show was held last month in Denmark, with 600 cars in attendance.

The Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten said the crowds were respectful of distancing regulations and there were no notable incidents at the event, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tom See, Live Nation's president of venues, told Rolling Stone that the tentative plan is for Live Nation to put on these concerts in their amphitheaters and allow fans to tailgate and give pod-style seating to keep social distancing measures active.

"Our ultimate goal is to connect fans with artists to create those lasting memories, and we have teams around the world exploring unique ways to make that happen," See said. "There's not a one-size-fits-all approach to drive-in concerts, but we're fortunate to have our venues and logistics in place to ramp these shows up quickly as communities are ready. Artists and fans are having fun with them, and employees and crews are glad to be working some shows, so for us it's a win all around."

Doro will release her new single, "Brickwall", digitally on June 26 via Nuclear Blast and on vinyl on July 31.

