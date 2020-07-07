Here Is New Video Of Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Singing 'Don't You Let Me Down' From His 1978 Solo Album

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has released a video of him singing the song "Don't You Let Me Down" from his 1978 self-titled solo record.

Criss uploaded the video to Vimeo, writing in an accompanying message: "My friend and a longtime fan Mark stopped by my house to help me out with a few things and while he was here. He asked if I would sing for him one of his favorite songs from my 1978 solo record ('Don't You Let Me Down'). So here I am singing live along with my solo record. He wanted to share his exciting moment with all of you other fans and asked if I could post it on my site for you to see. He was so excited he was shaking. Hope you all enjoy it as well. We did. It was fun!!!"

"Don't You Let Me Down" was originally written in 1971 for Criss's pre-KISS band LIPS.

"Peter Criss" was one of four solo albums released by the members of KISS on September 18, 1978. The LP was produced by Vini Poncia, who went on to helm the KISS albums "Dynasty" (1979) and "Unmasked" (1980).

Criss first left KISS in 1980. Since then he's worked with other bands and released solo albums. He teamed up with KISS again for a reunion tour in the 1990s and most recently in 2004. He was replaced by Eric Singer.

The four original members of KISS were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2014 by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello.

KISS did not perform — the Hall Of Fame wanted the original quartet only to play, while Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley insisted on the current lineup — which also includes guitarist Tommy Thayer — performing as well. In the end nobody won that battle.

Criss, who was known as "Catman," released his last solo CD, titled "One for All", in 2007. Peter produced the album himself for the first time, and was joined by guest musicians that included keyboardist Paul Shaffer and bassist Will Lee of "Late Night with David Letterman". The album featured a range of styles, from rock and jazz to blues and Broadway, and included covers of "What a Difference a Day Makes" and "Send in the Clowns".

