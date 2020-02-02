Here Is A New Photo Of VINCE NEIL At Country Concert In Tennessee

A brand new photo Vince Neil has emerged online.

The MÖTLEY CRÜE singer took to his social media Saturday night (February 1) to share a new picture of him "hanging out" with his "buddy" Mike Wolfe, star of the long-running, treasure-hunting History Channel series "American Pickers". They were photographed "enjoying" country singer JT Hodges's January 31 set at the Leiper's Fork Distillery in Franklin, Tennessee.

This isn't the first time Neil and Wolfe were photographed together. On Christmas day (December 25), Wolfe took to his Instagram to post a photo of him and his daughter sitting next to Neil while they apparently attended religious services at a Tennessee church.

Neil, along with the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE, is preparing to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek will kick off on June 21 in San Antonio, Texas and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

This past December, Vince told "Extra" that "there's a lot of sacrifice" involved in getting ready for a tour of this magnitude. 'You have to do everything that you have to do — because from running around clubs to running around theaters to running around arenas to running around stadiums, there's a whole big difference," he said. "You've gotta be ready for it."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's longtime manager Allen Kovac recently addressed criticism of Neil for his supposed diminished singing ability and weight gain, as well as the health status of guitarist Mick Mars, who has been dealing with a chronic form of arthritis that led him to undergo a hip replacement.

"Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be," Kovac told Fox Business. "The greatest insecurity for an artist is: Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket? We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour."

Speaking specifically about Neil, Kovac said: "Let's see what Vince sings like and looks like when the tour goes out."

During a 2014 interview with SouthFlorida.com, Neil was asked if he has a daily regimen to stay in shape while on the road. "You're running for two hours on stage every night. That pretty much keeps you in shape," he replied. "It is a regimen. Usually on the day of the concert, I'll get to the [venue] around 4 p.m. We always have a meet-and-greet at 5:30 p.m. Then I go relax on my bus until 8 p.m. I get dressed and I'm onstage at 9. That's the way it is every day."

In a 2011 interview with the San Antonio Metal Music Examiner, Vince talked about the differences between singing for two hours on stage every night and athletes and ordinary people running 26.2 miles for two hours. "Yeah, it's two different kind of marathons," he said. "I use a pedometer, and I run just about 10-12 miles a night. It's different, though. One thing that's different is you're singing. And you do stop and talk to the crowd. But what these athletes do, it's amazing."

