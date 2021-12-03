Here A Sneak Peek At FOO FIGHTERS' Horror Comedy 'Studio 666'

A sneak peek at the FOO FIGHTERS horror comedy "Studio 666", starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, is available below.

Open Road Films acquired worldwide rights to the film, directed by BJ McDonnell, which is set for a wide domestic theatrical release in more than 2,000 theatres on February 25, 2022. The all-star cast also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The announcement was made by Open Road's Tom Ortenberg and FOO FIGHTERS.

In "Studio 666", the legendary rock band FOO FIGHTERS move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film," said Grohl. "Like most things FOO, 'Studio 666' began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album 'Medicine At Midnight' (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. 'Studio 666' will fuck you up."

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with FOO FIGHTERS for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh," said Ortenberg. "The FOOs bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film."

Commented McDonnell: "'Studio 666' is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the FOO FIGHTERS to create an old school 'band' movie. It's been years since we've seen something like THE BEATLES 'Help!', THE MONKEES 'Head', or 'Kiss Meets The Phantom Of The Park'. Take that '60s / '70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and 'Studio 666' is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film."

"Over the past decade we have had the good fortune to collaborate with FOO FIGHTERS on a variety of great projects," said producers John Ramsay and James A. Rota. "Whether it be documentary films, TV series or music videos, they always bring their great talents and legendary sense of humor. 'Studio 666' takes this to a whole new level and we couldn't be more proud of this movie. We can't wait to share it with the world."

Based on a story by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, "Studio 666" is produced by Roswell Films' and Therapy Studios' John Ramsay and James A. Rota. Executive producers are John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Mitchell Zhang and Tom Ortenberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Ortenberg and Matthew Sidari on behalf of Open Road Films and by WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

