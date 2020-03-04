HER CHARIOT AWAITS Feat. ADRENALINE MOB Guitarist And Ex-SIRENIA Singer: Listen To 'Constant Craving' Song

March 4, 2020

HER CHARIOT AWAITS is a newly formed hard rock/metal group featuring the highly regarded Spanish vocalist Ailyn (ex-SIRENIA) and the awesome American guitarist and producer Mike Orlando (ADRENALINE MOB). The band's self-titled debut will be released on April 10 via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, the band has released the second single, "Constant Craving". Check it out below.

This exciting new musical alliance came about through the vision of Frontiers, who put the two artists — each eager to create a new and exciting project — in touch. The pair gelled extremely well, creating an album that offers songs that will excite all lovers of technical, aggressive, modern and extremely catchy heavy music. Melting the well-defined metal approach of ADRENALINE MOB with more melodic hooks, HER CHARIOT AWAITS showcases the incredible vocal talents of Ailyn. Here, she moves in a heavier and more straight-ahead direction compared to her previous band.

"After a two-year break from the scene, I am pleased to announce my new collaboration with Mike Orlando on HER CHARIOT AWAITS," enthuses Ailyn. "I'm very honoured and thankful to be part of it. I'm looking forward to everyone learning about this new adventure, which allowed me to experiment and explore a new side to my singing, working together with a great musician. HER CHARIOT AWAITS is a new step forward in my music career and I can't wait to share the beginning of this journey with all of you."

Orlando adds that "it was a pleasure to write and perform an album with a singer like Ailyn with music that is geared more towards the commercial side of rock. Ailyn has a beautiful voice and was great to work with in and out of the studio, as was Jeff Thal on drums! I'm very happy with how the album [came] out. It's a great collection of hard-hitting yet melodic commercial rock tracks, which I hope you will all enjoy."

Track listing:

01. Misery
02. Dead & Gone
03. Screaming Misfire
04. Stolen Heart
05. Constant Craving
06. Say No
07. Line Of Fire
08. Turning The Page
09. Take Me Higher
10. Just Remember
11. Forgive Me Dear

Lineup:

Mike Orlando - guitars, bass, additional vocals
Ailyn - lead vocals
Jeff Thal - drums
Brian Gearty - bass



