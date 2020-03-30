HENRY ROLLINS: 'The USA Will Get Through This In Spite Of The Catastrophic Shortcomings Of The Current Administration'

Punk rock icon Henry Rollins says that the USA will get through the novel coronavirus pandemic "in spite of the catastrophic shortcomings of the current administration."

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 760,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 36,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Rollins offered words of encouragement amid the ongoing crisis.

"I would say to any American that times are trying right now and that you're absolutely going to be okay," he said. "Unfortunately, most elected officials are ineffective for reasons both in and out of their control. The USA will get through this in spite of the catastrophic shortcomings of the current administration. How? You. Your strength, compassion, smarts, cool, and tenacity will be what allows us to get control of this very real crisis. All is not lost. Not remotely. However, I think it will be with us for quite some time, and because we have an administration that's clearly chosen Wall Street over Main Street, there will be some pain. Be smart. Be kind. Stay safe."

Early symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, include fever and dry cough. Some people also experience fatigue, headaches and, less frequently, diarrhea. Shortness of breath can develop within about five days.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person to person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.