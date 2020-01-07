HENRY ROLLINS Partners With Los Angeles Tourism For Five-Part YouTube Series

According to Rolling Stone, punk rock icon Henry Rollins has partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a five-part YouTube series, sharing his pro tips for the best ways to navigate through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), whether it's during the busy holiday season or any time of year.
Rollins said in a statement: "I consider myself a citizen of the world. I am out in it often. While I am gone over 162 days a year traveling and touring, my home base is LA. I spend an inordinate amount of my time at LAX. Here's a few tips to help you power through and enjoy the ride, even before you board the plane. Let’s hit it!"
A representative for Los Angeles Tourism added in a statement: "To help travelers coming in and out of LAX in 2020, we enlisted one of our favorite world travelers, Rollins, to share his tips for a seamless travel experience,".
In the first episode of "Rollins's Rules", which can be seen below, the former BLACK FLAG frontman offers tips on check-in, luggage, dining and airport therapy dogs.
