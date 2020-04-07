HENRY ROLLINS Launches 'Cool Quarantine' Online Radio Show

Punk rock icon Henry Rollins has launched "The Cool Quarantine", an online radio show for KCRW. The first episode, which went live Tuesday morning, includes "live bootlegs of THE CRAMPS recorded by Ian MacKaye, a story about the time Henry and Ian saw LED ZEPPELIN in 1977 (plus a bootleg recording from that performance), audio from original JOY DIVISION album pressings, stories about the early days of BLACK FLAG and Dischord Records," and more, according to KCRW's press announcement.

The 59-year-old Rollins said in a statement: "For many years, I've had this idea for a long-form show. I mean really long-form. Like hours. To do it terrestrially would be difficult because I would be crowding other shows out. But if it was online, hey. It's as many songs as I want, language issues are not a factor, and if anyone gets bored, they can just turn it off or mark the time they checked out and resume later.

"The idea is that you're in your room and Engineer X and I come over with a bunch of records," he said. "We play you songs, I tell you stories, and we do time together. Now that many of us are under some kind of confinement, we might as well get some good listening happening."

Rollins, whose outspoken views and activism work have made him one of punk's most political alumni, spends his time taking on various acting roles, curating a radio show for Los Angeles-based KCRW and going on extensive spoken-word tours.