HENRY ROLLINS Cancels European Spoken-Word Tour 'Due To Surge In COVID-19 And The Challenges It Presents'

Henry Rollins has canceled his previously announced European leg of the "Good To See You" spoken-word tour due to coronavirus-related concerns.

The punk rock icon was scheduled to kick off the trek, which promised to "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months," in Berlin, Germany on Sunday (January 9).

Rollins announced the cancelation in a brief statement on social media. The statement read: "Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry Rollins' upcoming European / UK tour dates have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The statement added: "There are no plans to cancel US/Canadian dates at this time."

The North American leg of the "Good To See You" 2022 tour is scheduled to kick off on March 12 in Royal Oak, Michigan and conclude on June 4 in Montreal, Quebec.

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken-word artist, as frontman for both ROLLINS BAND and BLACK FLAG and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

As a spoken-word artist, Rollins regularly performs at colleges and theaters worldwide and has released a number of spoken-word recordings. His album "Get In The Van" won the Grammy for "Best Spoken Word Album" for 1995. As an actor, he has appeared in "The Chase", "Johnny Mnemonic", "Heat" and David Lynch's film "Lost Highway".

In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. "Rollins is many things," says The Washington Post, "diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter." Entertainment Weekly's list includes "Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can't do?" TV Guide has more concisely called him a "Renaissance Man" but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be "workaholic." When he's not traveling, Rollins prefers a to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.

Rollins is the music, the attitude, and the voice that takes no prisoners. In his books, he has led us on a hallucinatory journey through the decades–and his mind — with poems, essays, short stories, diary entries, and rants that exist at "the frayed edges where reality ends and imagination begins" (Publishers Weekly).

