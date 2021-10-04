HENRY ROLLINS Announces 2022 'Good To See You' Spoken-Word Tour

Henry Rollins has announced the 2022 "Good To See You" spoken-word tour. The trek will see the punk rock icon "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months," according to a statement announcing the shows. "It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."

In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. "Rollins is many things," says The Washington Post, "diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter." Entertainment Weekly's list includes "Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can't do?" TV Guide has more concisely called him a "Renaissance Man" but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be "workaholic." When he's not traveling, Rollins prefers a to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.

Rollins has toured the world as a spoken-word artist, as frontman for both ROLLINS BAND and BLACK FLAG and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.

As a spoken-word artist, Rollins regularly performs at colleges and theaters worldwide and has released a number of spoken-word recordings. His album "Get In The Van" won the Grammy for "Best Spoken Word Album" for 1995. As an actor, he has appeared in "The Chase", "Johnny Mnemonic", "Heat" and David Lynch's film "Lost Highway".

Rollins is the music, the attitude, and the voice that takes no prisoners. In his books, he has led us on a hallucinatory journey through the decades–and his mind — with poems, essays, short stories, diary entries, and rants that exist at "the frayed edges where reality ends and imagination begins" (Publishers Weekly).

"Good To See You" 2022 tour dates

Mar. 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mar. 13 - Cincinnati - Bogart's

Mar. 20 - Boston - The Wilbur

Mar. 21 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

Mar. 24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Mar. 25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Mar. 26 - Brooklyn - Warsaw

Mar. 27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Mar. 30 - Richmond, VA - The National

Mar. 31 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center

Apr. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Apr. 03 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Apr. 05 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S Wells Hall

Apr. 06 - Clearwater FL - Capitol Theater

Apr. 07 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Apr. 08 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Apr. 09 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Apr. 10 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre

Apr. 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou

Apr. 12 - Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works

Apr. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

Apr. 15 - Milwaukee - Turner Hall Ballroom

Apr. 16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

Apr. 21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center

Apr. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

Apr. 24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Apr. 27 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 03 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

May 07 - Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers Theatere

May 08 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

May 09 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

May 11 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian

May 17 - Seattle - Neptune Theatre

May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre

May 20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

May 24 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

May 26 - Saskatoon, AB - Broadway Theatre

May 27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

May 31 - Ottowa - Algonquin Commons

Jun. 01 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Jun. 03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Jun. 04 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona