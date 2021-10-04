HENRY ROLLINS Announces 2022 'Good To See You' Spoken-Word Tour

Henry Rollins has announced the 2022 "Good To See You" spoken-word tour. The trek will see the punk rock icon "faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months," according to a statement announcing the shows. "It's been an interesting time to say the least and he's got some great stories to tell."
In describing Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. "Rollins is many things," says The Washington Post, "diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker…his is an enthusiastic and engaging chatter." Entertainment Weekly's list includes "Punk Rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. Is there anything this guy can't do?" TV Guide has more concisely called him a "Renaissance Man" but if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be "workaholic." When he's not traveling, Rollins prefers a to keep a relentless schedule full of work, with gigs as an actor, author, DJ, voice-over artist and TV show host to name a few of the roles that keep his schedule full.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken-word artist, as frontman for both ROLLINS BAND and BLACK FLAG and as a solitary traveler with insatiable curiosity, favoring road-less-traveled locales in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
As a spoken-word artist, Rollins regularly performs at colleges and theaters worldwide and has released a number of spoken-word recordings. His album "Get In The Van" won the Grammy for "Best Spoken Word Album" for 1995. As an actor, he has appeared in "The Chase", "Johnny Mnemonic", "Heat" and David Lynch's film "Lost Highway".
Rollins is the music, the attitude, and the voice that takes no prisoners. In his books, he has led us on a hallucinatory journey through the decades–and his mind — with poems, essays, short stories, diary entries, and rants that exist at "the frayed edges where reality ends and imagination begins" (Publishers Weekly).
"Good To See You" 2022 tour dates
Mar. 12 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mar. 13 - Cincinnati - Bogart's
Mar. 20 - Boston - The Wilbur
Mar. 21 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre
Mar. 24 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Mar. 25 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Mar. 26 - Brooklyn - Warsaw
Mar. 27 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Mar. 30 - Richmond, VA - The National
Mar. 31 - Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center
Apr. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Apr. 03 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
Apr. 05 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S Wells Hall
Apr. 06 - Clearwater FL - Capitol Theater
Apr. 07 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Apr. 08 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Apr. 09 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Apr. 10 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre
Apr. 11 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou
Apr. 12 - Nashville, TV - Marathon Music Works
Apr. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre
Apr. 15 - Milwaukee - Turner Hall Ballroom
Apr. 16 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
Apr. 21 - Burnsville, MN - Ames Center
Apr. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
Apr. 24 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Apr. 27 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
May 03 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
May 07 - Colorado Springs, CO - Stargazers Theatere
May 08 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
May 09 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon
May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
May 11 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian
May 17 - Seattle - Neptune Theatre
May 19 - Vancouver, BC - Rio Theatre
May 20 - Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
May 24 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
May 26 - Saskatoon, AB - Broadway Theatre
May 27 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
May 31 - Ottowa - Algonquin Commons
Jun. 01 - London, ON - London Music Hall
Jun. 03 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Jun. 04 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona