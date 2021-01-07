HELSTAR To Release 'Clad In Black' Album In February

Veteran U.S. metal outfit HELSTAR will release its new album, "Clad In Black", on February 26 via Massacre Records.

HELSTAR already gave you a first glimpse at this new release with the "Black Wings Of Solitude" seven-inch single, which was made available in October 2020.

The digipak version of "Clad In Black" includes two CDs: The first CD includes both songs from the already released single as well as two more new songs and additional killer cover versions to sink your teeth into. All songs on the first CD were mixed by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studios, and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio.

The second CD includes the band's previous studio album "Vampiro" in its entirety, which was mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer at Skull Seven Studios.

All songs from the first CD will also be available on vinyl in different colors.

The cover artwork — created by John Fossum — is available below, along with the track listing.

The first single from "Clad in Black" will drop next week.

2-CD Digipak / Digital

CD 1 - "Clad In Black"

01. Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)

02. Black Wings Of Solitude

03. Across The Raging Seas

04. Restless And Wild *

05. After All (The Dead) **

06. Sinner ***

CD 2 - "Vampiro"

01. Awaken Unto Darkness

02. Blood Lust

03. To Dust You Will Become

04. Off With His Head

05. From The Pulpit To The Pit

06. To Their Death Beds They Fell

07. Malediction

08. Repent In Fire

09. Abolish The Sun

10. Black Cathedral

11. Dreamless Sleep

Limited Vinyl LP

Side A

01. Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)

02. Black Wings Of Solitude

03. Across The Raging Seas

Side B

01. Restless And Wild *

02. After All (The Dead) **

03. Sinner ***

* ACCEPT cover

** BLACK SABBATH Cover

*** JUDAS PRIEST cover