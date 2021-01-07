HELSTAR To Release 'Clad In Black' Album In February

January 7, 2021 0 Comments

HELSTAR To Release 'Clad In Black' Album In February

Veteran U.S. metal outfit HELSTAR will release its new album, "Clad In Black", on February 26 via Massacre Records.

HELSTAR already gave you a first glimpse at this new release with the "Black Wings Of Solitude" seven-inch single, which was made available in October 2020.

The digipak version of "Clad In Black" includes two CDs: The first CD includes both songs from the already released single as well as two more new songs and additional killer cover versions to sink your teeth into. All songs on the first CD were mixed by Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer at Redhead Studios, and mastered by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio.

The second CD includes the band's previous studio album "Vampiro" in its entirety, which was mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer at Skull Seven Studios.

All songs from the first CD will also be available on vinyl in different colors.

The cover artwork — created by John Fossum — is available below, along with the track listing.

The first single from "Clad in Black" will drop next week.

2-CD Digipak / Digital

CD 1 - "Clad In Black"

01. Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)
02. Black Wings Of Solitude
03. Across The Raging Seas
04. Restless And Wild *
05. After All (The Dead) **
06. Sinner ***

CD 2 - "Vampiro"

01. Awaken Unto Darkness
02. Blood Lust
03. To Dust You Will Become
04. Off With His Head
05. From The Pulpit To The Pit
06. To Their Death Beds They Fell
07. Malediction
08. Repent In Fire
09. Abolish The Sun
10. Black Cathedral
11. Dreamless Sleep

Limited Vinyl LP

Side A

01. Dark Incarnation (Mother Of The Night)
02. Black Wings Of Solitude
03. Across The Raging Seas

Side B

01. Restless And Wild *
02. After All (The Dead) **
03. Sinner ***

* ACCEPT cover
** BLACK SABBATH Cover
*** JUDAS PRIEST cover

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).