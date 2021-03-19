HELLOWEEN To Join Forces With HAMMERFALL For Spring 2022 European Tour

The reunited expanded classic lineup of German power metallers HELLOWEEN will join forces with Sweden's HAMMERFALL for a European tour in the spring of 2022. The "United Forces 2022" trek will kick off on March 25 in Oslo, Norway and conclude on May 5 in London, England.

Commented HAMMERFALL singer Joacim Cans: "HELLOWEEN is probably the band that influenced me the most growing up and I am extremely psyched about touring together with the guys. For the true metal fan, 'United Forces 2022' will be the ultimate metal experience. An experience that no one should miss for anything in the world. If there is one tour to experience in 2022, this is the one! Next year the Hammer will fall harder than ever before and every day will be HELLOWEEN!"

Added HAMMERFALL guitarist Oscar Dronjak: "We are so ridiculously excited about this! Not only do we get to go out on tour again after two looooooooong years of stage draught, but we get to do it with a band that we love and was a great inspiration to us in forming HAMMERFALL in the first place. The 'United Forces' tour will be something truly special, you can count on that!"

Said HELLOWEEN's Andi Deris: "We are 'hammered' to have our friends from HAMMERFALL with us on tour! Back in 2002, the band produced their album 'Crimson Thunder' in my studio in Tenerife and we had a lot of fun back then. This mega package is delivering the appropriate metal-spectacle to enter the stage with full power!"

"United Forces 2022" tour dates:

Mar. 25 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Mar. 26 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

Mar. 28 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box

Mar. 29 - Talinn, Estonia - Noblessneri Valukoda

Apr. 01 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

Apr. 02 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Apr. 03 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music Hall

Apr. 04 - Regensburg, Germany - Donau Arena

Apr. 08 - Madrid, Spain - Wizink Center

Apr. 09 - Barcelona, Spain - St. Jordi Club

Apr. 11 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

Apr. 12 - Kempten, Germany - Black Box

Apr. 13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

Apr. 15 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Apr. 16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

Apr. 18 - Katovice, Poland - MCK

Apr. 20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

Apr. 22 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Apr. 23 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2

Apr. 24 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Ice Stadium

Apr. 26 - Budapest, Hungary - Papp Laszlo Sportarena

Apr. 29 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhrcongress

Apr. 30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

May 01 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

May 04 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

May 05 - London, UK - Brixton Academy

HELLOWEEN will release its new, self-titled album on June 18 via Nuclear Blast. The disc's first single, "Skyfall", will arrive on April 2.

The cover artwork for "Helloween" was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

The "Pumpkins United" lineup features returning singer Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen alongside current singer Andi Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner, bassist Markus Grosskopf and drummer Daniel Löble.

Produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, the new HELLOWEEN LP was recorded in part at the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984). The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new material. The effort was mixed at the Valhalla Studios of Ronald Prent (IRON MAIDEN, DEF LEPPARD, RAMMSTEIN).

HELLOWEEN's new album saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analogue and Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".

The "Pumpkins United" lineup of HELLOWEEN already released one new song — aptly titled "Pumpkins United" — in October 2017.