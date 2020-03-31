HELLOWEEN Is Putting Finishing Touches On Vocals For New Album

The "Pumpkins United" lineup of HELLOWEEN recently entered the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984) to work on brand new song material. The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" is now being utilized to record the band's new studio album, which will feature singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen. Due at the end of August or beginning of September, the disc is being produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, who are excited about the quality of the material they have on offer from the band.

A new video update from HELLOWEEN singer Andi Deris's Mi Sueño Studio in Tenerife, Spain — where Andi and Michael are putting the finishing touches on the vocals for the LP — is available below.

"The 'Pumpkins United' world tour 2017-2019 forged us into a real band," Deris previously said. "We are all very keen in recording a new studio album now. Artistically, it's extremely thrilling."

HELLOWEEN's as-yet-untitled new album will see the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

Last December, HELLOWEEN announced the "United Alive World Tour Part II", set to kick of in September.

The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".

