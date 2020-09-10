HELLOWEEN Films First Music Video For Upcoming Album

The "Pumpkins United" lineup of HELLOWEEN has just finished filming the first video from its forthcoming studio album.

The new LP was recorded in part at the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984). The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new material, which will feature singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen. Due in the coming months, the disc was produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward.

"The 'Pumpkins United' world tour 2017-2019 forged us into a real band," singer Andi Deris previously said. "We are all very keen in recording a new studio album now. Artistically, it's extremely thrilling."

HELLOWEEN's new album saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analogue and Dani Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".

HELLOWEEN's European "United Alive World Tour Part II", which was originally scheduled to take place in September and October will now take place next spring.

Photo credit: Franz Schepers

