HELLOWEEN: Fall 2020 European Tour Postponed To Spring 2021

The "Pumpkins United" lineup of the German heavy metal band HELLOWEEN has been forced to postpone its previously announced European "United Alive World Tour Part II" due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The trek was scheduled to kick off on September 26 in Zvolen, Slovakia and run through October 31 in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Earlier today, HELLOWEEN released the following statement via social media: "With a heavy heart we herewith announce that we are forced to postpone our United Alive Part 2 European Tour 2020. Initially scheduled to take place from the end of September until mid of November 2020, we now rescheduled the tour from April to June 2021. Tickets will remain valid.
"This never seen before pandemic challenges all of us, and we feel the risk of a contamination is still way too high. Besides, the national regulations of the individual countries make the execution of the tour in its entity very uncertain.
"A HELLOWEEN concert should be a gathering of all fans having fun, enjoying themselves by celebrating the music we all love. The current situation worldwide does not allow such an unconcerned manner yet. We also decided to shift the release of our yet untitled new album to early next year. The production is on the home stretch: The mixing, by Ronald Prent in New York, is working to the fullest."
Said singer Andi Deris: "We are super proud of the result and can ́t wait to celebrate the new songs together with our fans live — but we all need to be a bit more patient. Health comes first!!"
"United Alive World Tour Part II" 2021 dates:
Apr. 16 - RUS -St. Petersburg, A2
Apr. 18 - RUS - Moscow, Adrenaline–Stadium
Apr. 24 - ES - Barcelona, St.Jordi Club
Apr. 25 - ES - Madrid, WiZink Center
Apr. 27 - IT - Milan, Lorenzini District
Apr. 28 - CH - Zurich, Samsung Hall
Apr. 30 - DE - Hamburg, Sporthalle
May 01 - DE - Stuttgart, Schleyer-Halle
May 03 - HU - Budapest, Papp Laszlo Sportarena
May 04 - AT - Vienna, Gasometer
May 05 - CZ - Prague, O2 Arena
May 07 - PL - Katowice, MCK
May 08 - SK - Zvolen, Ice Stadium
May 11 - EE - Tallinn, Noblessneri Valukoda
May 13 - FI - Helsinki, Black Box
May 15 - SE - Gothenburg, Partille Arena
May 22 - UK - Manchester, Manchester Academy
May 23 - UK - London, Brixton Academy
May 24 - FR - Paris, Olympia
May 26 - FR - Lyon, Le Transbordeur
May 28 - LU - Luxembourg, Rockhal
May 29 - DE - Bochum, Ruhrcongress
Jun. 10 - BG - Sofia, Arena Armeec
Jun. 12 - GR - Athens, Olympic Complex
Last year, HELLOWEEN entered the H.O.M.E. Studios in Hamburg (where everything started in 1984) to work on brand new material. The same recording console used for such HELLOWEEN albums as "Master Of The Rings", "Time Of The Oath" and "Better Than Raw" was utilized to record the band's new studio album — featuring an "analog and deliberately back-to-the-roots" vibe, according to a press release. The effort will feature singer Michael Kiske and guitarist Kai Hansen, along with Dani Löble drumming on late HELLOWEEN drummer Ingo Schwichtenberg's original kit. The disc is being produced by Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward.
The "Pumpkins United" tour marked the first time Kiske had played live with HELLOWEEN since 1993. Hansen, who departed HELLOWEEN in 1988, had been joining the band onstage on various tours and festival appearances throughout the years. The set featured several duets with Kiske and his replacement, Deris, along with many rarely played songs, including "Kids Of The Century", "Rise And Fall" and "Livin' Ain't No Crime". Hansen — who fronted HELLOWEEN until late 1986 — sang a medley of several early HELLOWEEN classics, including "Ride The Sky", "Judas", "Starlight" and "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)".
Photo credit: Franz Schepers
Please be safe and stay healthy - obeying the rules will get us through these surreal times.
(...to be continued in the rest of the pumpkin world)
Posted by Helloween on Thursday, May 28, 2020