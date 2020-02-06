HELLHAMMER's 'Apocalyptic Raids' To Be Reissued In March

Noise Records/BMG will reissue "Apocalyptic Raids" by extreme metal forefathers HELLHAMMER on deluxe, gatefold LP and mediabook CD on March 27. With concept and art direction by founding member Tom Gabriel Warrior, this 2020 version has been remastered by V.Santura of TRIPTYKON and features an expanded booklet, rare photos and new liner notes.

Warrior comments: "It truly is a pleasure to see BMG Rights Management/Noise Records finally utilizing their rights to significant parts of HELLHAMMER's early 1980s catalogue, and to know that they are doing this with utmost respect and the necessary understanding of the group's eminence and spirit. And it is an honour for me to have been asked to participate in this reissue project by developing the concept and overseeing both the remastering process and art direction."

He continues: "I am deeply grateful for the efforts the label has invested into this project, and I know I speak for all former HELLHAMMER band members, deceased and alive, by stating how grateful we all feel that HELLHAMMER's music is still relevant and in demand all of these many years later."

Track listing:

01. The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)

02. Massacra

03. Triumph Of Death

04. Horus / Aggressor

05. Revelations Of Doom

06. Messiah

"Apocalyptic Raids" was HELLHAMMER's only commercial release before Warrior and his longtime collaborator, bassist Martin Eric Ain, ended the band and formed CELTIC FROST.

35 years after HELLHAMMER's split, Warrior resurrected his original group's spirit with TRIUMPH OF DEATH — a tribute band that performs songs from HELLHAMMER's demo cassettes and the EP.

