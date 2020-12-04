(HED) P.E. Shares Music video for 'Overdue'

SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have released a brand new video for "Overdue". The song appears on (HED) P.E.'s twelfth studio album, "Class Of 2020", which was released in August via Suburban Noize Records. The date also marked the 20th anniversary of the group's breakthrough album "Broke".

"I wrote this track for a local film company here in Boise, Idaho; for the closing credits. The movie was filmed at The Old Boise Penitentiary and the story was based on the hauntings at the prison," commented (HED) P.E. frontman Jared Gomes. "We shot the entire video in the solitary confinement room where men have died. 'Overdue' took on a much more personal note. The song and video are about insecurity and depression."

On "Class Of 2020", (HED) P.E. gets back to the raw essentials, utilizing old-school punk-rock guitar tones and aggressive, unfiltered vocal stylings at the core of its trademark sound. Longtime fans will find that "Class Of 2020" is a return to the classic sound of early (HED) P.E. albums.

In an effort to bring "Class Of 2020" around full circle and connect it with (HED) P.E.'s impressive back catalog, the album cover is an homage to "Broke", which celebrated its 20th anniversary a day after the new studio album was released. While planning the milestone anniversary for (HED) P.E., Jared was able to connect with former members DJ Product and original guitarist Chad "Chizad" Benekos to rekindle their creative flame. DJ Product created artwork for the "Class Of 2020" album and added his trademark scratching over some tracks, while original (HED) P.E. guitarist Chizad blessed the band with a blazing solo on "Greedy Girl". The unholy union that many fans never thought possible came together to connect the past and present incarnations of (HED) P.E. and to enhance "Class Of 2020" in a meaningful way.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. The band has toured the world for 20 years sharing the stage with the likes of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN, TECH N9NE, TOOL as well as the original BLACK SABBATH on the iconic Ozzfest tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.

