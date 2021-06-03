(HED) P.E. Releases Lyric Video For Title Track Of 'Sandmine' EP

June 3, 2021 0 Comments

(HED) P.E. Releases Lyric Video For Title Track Of 'Sandmine' EP

SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have released the official lyric video for the title track of their upcoming "Sandmine" EP. The EP is due on July 23 via Suburban Noize Records.

Comments frontman Jared Gomes: "After the success of 'Class Of 2020', we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter... all these experiences fueled the inspiration for 'Sandmine'. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape.

"On 'Class Of 2020' we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off 'Sandmine' was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one."

Recorded at Gomes's home studio in Idaho, the seeds of "Sandmine" were triggered by producer/songwriter Remy Dovianus who co-wrote and co-produced the EP. Dovianus has been a lifelong (HED) P.E. fan and recorded the guitar and bass in The Netherlands with a goal of harnessing the signature sound of the band's biggest albums. Drummer Jeremiah "Trauma" Stratton laid down his drums with an emphasis complimenting the deep metallic grooves. Gomes is at the top of his game and ever defiant on "Sandmine", recording vocals that draw inspiration from the raw aggression of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, mixed with the unfiltered hardcore tones of HATEBREED. "Sandmine" encapsulates the old thrashiness and ferocity of early (HED) P.E. albums, weaving together a complex mixture of poignant punk-rock, brutal riffs, and bludgeoning drums that packs a walloping punch.

"Sandmine" track listing:

01. Sandmine
02. False Prophet
03. R.T.R.
04. Death Trip
05. Let Me Know

(HED) P.E. will commemorate the new release by hitting the road starting July 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada for a month-long headlining tour. The tour will also mark the first time the band performed tracks off their critically acclaimed twelfth studio album, "Class Of 2020", which was released last year.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. For over two decades, the band has toured the world alongside hard rock chart-toppers like PAPA ROACH and LINKIN PARK, hardcore legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, as well as the iconic Ozzfest tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).