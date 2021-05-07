(HED) P.E. Announces 'Sandmine' EP And Headlining Tour

SoCal artists (HED) P.E. have revealed details for their upcoming "Sandmine" EP, set for release on July 23 via Suburban Noize Records. (HED) P.E. will commemorate the new release by hitting the road starting July 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada for a month-long headlining tour. The tour will also mark the first time the band performed tracks off their critically acclaimed twelfth studio album, "Class Of 2020", which was released last year.

Comments frontman Jared Gomes: "After the success of 'Class Of 2020', we wanted to give the fans more of what they wanted! The pandemic, the election, the reaction, the pending birth of my daughter... all these experiences fueled the inspiration for 'Sandmine'. The title itself names a brutal place where only the strong survive and few are able to escape.

"On 'Class Of 2020' we went back to our roots with the back-to-basics approach; but on this one we mixed all those elements together with our signature G-Punk sound and a pissed off 'Sandmine' was born. I cannot wait for the world to hear this one."

Recorded at Gomes's home studio in Idaho, the seeds of "Sandmine" were triggered by producer/songwriter Remy Dovianus who co-wrote and co-produced the EP. Dovianus has been a lifelong (HED) P.E. fan and recorded the guitar and bass in The Netherlands with a goal of harnessing the signature sound of the band's biggest albums. Drummer Jeremiah "Trauma" Stratton laid down his drums with an emphasis complimenting the deep metallic grooves. Gomes is at the top of his game and ever defiant on "Sandmine", recording vocals that draw inspiration from the raw aggression of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, mixed with the unfiltered hardcore tones of HATEBREED. "Sandmine" encapsulates the old thrashiness and ferocity of early (HED) P.E. albums, weaving together a complex mixture of poignant punk-rock, brutal riffs, and bludgeoning drums that packs a walloping punch.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. For over two decades, the band has toured the world alongside hard rock chart-toppers like PAPA ROACH and LINKIN PARK, hardcore legends SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, as well as the iconic Ozzfest tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.

"Sandmine" track listing:

01. Sandmine

02. False Prophet

03. R.T.R.

04. Death Trip

05. Let Me Know

Tour dates:

Jul. 23 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards

Jul. 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

Jul. 25 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theatre

Jul. 27 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

Jul. 28 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

Jul. 29 - Janesville, WI - Back Bar

Jul. 30 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Jul. 31 - Chersterfield, MI - Diesel

Aug. 01 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

Aug. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

Aug. 04 - Kansasville, WI - LIVE @ 1175

Aug. 05 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theater

Aug. 06 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Rockstar Lounge

Aug. 07 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

Aug. 08 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Aug. 10 - St. Joseph, MO - Café Acoustic

Aug. 11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

Aug. 12 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

Aug. 13 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

Aug. 14 - Indianapolis, IL - Emerson Theater

Aug. 15 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault

Aug. 18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live

Aug. 19 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Aug. 20 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO

Aug. 21 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Aug. 22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

Aug. 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Aug. 24 - Altoona, PA - McGarvey's

Aug. 25 - Binghamton, NY - The Cave

Aug. 26 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldines

Aug. 27 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

Aug. 28 - Frenchtown, NJ - Arties

Aug. 29 - Pipestem, WV - Metal In The Mountains