HEAVYS Creates Headphones Engineered For Heavy Metal

Heavys was created by a group of metalheads who felt metal music deserves a better set of headphones. With headquarters in New York City, engineering in Germany, design from Switzerland and speaker manufacturing from Denmark, Heavys is truly global.

Engineered by industry veteran Axel Grell, who led high-end audio at Sennheiser, Heavys introduces a number of interesting concepts into their headphones.

"While most headphones have one driver per side, Heavys has four," says Jonathan Habshush, CEO and founder of Heavys. "Having four drivers allows each to focus on different frequencies. No need to try and accommodate for lows, mids and highs all together. Especially for the unique and complex sounds of heavy metal music."

In addition to the four drivers on each side, Heavys introduces a psycho acoustic technology that broadcasts frequencies at specific volumes that will make you feel as though the music is louder, but without adding pressure to the ear.

"Our tech lets you listen to music very loud without causing high pressure levels in your ears. You can hear your music better, louder and safer," says Grell.

Heavys is introducing another interesting concept — it is locating the tweeters in front of the ears instead of the side.

"Our ear canals are a magnificent piece of engineering created over thousands of years of evolution," says Heavys. "We hear music best when it arrives directly in front of us. Heavys' speaker location and acoustical setup generates a soundfield on the ear that stimulates a natural, front-oriented sound field like a live show."

Heavys headphones are available on Kickstarter starting at early bird pricing of $149.

