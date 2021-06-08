Heavy Metal Was A Question On 'Jeopardy!' Tonight

A question about PANTERA and MOTÖRHEAD was included in tonight's (Tuesday, June 8) episode of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!"
In the category "Musical Genres", contestants were given the clue "PANTERA's 'Vulgar Display Of Power' & MOTÖRHEAD's 'No Remorse' made Rolling Stone's Top 100 Albums of this genre" by guest host Mayim Bialik.
A contestant guessed the correct question — "What Is [Heavy] Metal?" — without wasting a single second.
A short time after the episode aired, Rolling Stone tweeted about the magazine reference, writing: "Did you catch the latest episode of Jeopardy? Find out why we put Pantera's 'Vulgar Display of Power' and Motörhead's 'No Remorse' on our 100 Greatest Metal Albums list." The tweet also included a link to the article in question.
"Jeopardy!" began in 1984. This game show, which generally airs weekday evenings, features three contestants answering a series of questions (posed by the host in the form of an answer) on a variety of topics. Each question has a monetary value and contestants can get extra points if they hit a "Jeopardy!" "Daily Double." The final segment of each episode has them answering a "Final Jeopardy" question. Whoever has the most money accrued at the end of the show gets to return to compete on the next episode of "Jeopardy!"
Did you catch the latest episode of Jeopardy? Find out why we put Pantera's 'Vulgar Display of Power' and Motörhead's 'No Remorse' on our 100 Greatest Metal Albums list: https://t.co/EnS2RtEk4y pic.twitter.com/gSVirEK32Z
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 8, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).