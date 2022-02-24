Heavy Metal Community Reacts To Russia-Ukraine Crisis

David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE), David Draiman (DISTURBED), Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman (THE OFFSPRING), Michael Sweet (STRYPER) and Adam "Nergal" Darski (BEHEMOTH) are among the hard rock and heavy metal musicians around the world who have reacted to the escalating crisis in eastern Europe, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.
On Thursday (February 24), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the east of the country. A short time later, explosions were reported in the outskirts of Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Mariupol, as well as the capital Kyiv.
Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, saying the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine, yet insisted Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy the country.
Putin had reportedly given approval to the operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognized rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its "help."
The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."
Earlier today, U.S. president Joe Biden denounced Putin's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a premeditated attack and a brutal assault "without provocation, without justification, without necessity." He also announced new sanctions that include banning what can be exported to Russia. "We have purposely designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize impact on the United States and our allies," he said.
A heartbreaking Good Morning…Such Indescribable, Unbelievable News To Wake Up To…UKRAINE…??????????? pic.twitter.com/jMvbYb1Lue
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) February 24, 2022
Sending support and love to everyone in the Ukraine. ;(
— ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 24, 2022
I’ve been to both Ukraine & Russia. The people of both countries are warm & welcoming. Putin OTH is a murderous & bloodthirsty dictator who steals from his own people. #IStandWithUkraine
— Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022
While the emerging democracy in Ukraine definitely threatens the power of dictators like Putin, in no way does it threaten the Russian people. Putin is the aggressor who is putting people’s lives in danger.
— Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022
#Tuckyorose rooting for dictator Putin over the emerging democracy that is Ukraine tells you everything you need to know about #FoxNews & the American right wing today. They are pro-dictatorship. They have no shame, no bottom. #IStandWithUkraine https://t.co/heeNsgDg5t
— Gnudz (@TheGnudz) February 24, 2022
Why do I hate Putin @TuckerCarlson ?
Because he’s an anti LGBTQ+, war mongering/fear mongering, communist dictator, who always seizes any opportunity to further enrich and empower himself.
The better question is who DONT YOU? https://t.co/aXmmVYrRbs
— David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) February 23, 2022
Devastated by the images coming out of Ukraine. ??#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaCrisis #UkraineRussiaConflict #UkraineInvasion
— David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) February 24, 2022
#ukraine #support pic.twitter.com/LmzW8BNT8P
— BillyBio (@billybiohazard) February 24, 2022
I feel so much for the people of Ukraine ???…bombed from air, land and sea… all over the country…and I also feel for the people of Russia, who will suffer the economic consequences of their government’s acts… Where is this going to?! #UkraineRussia
— Clémentine Delauney (@ClemDelauney) February 24, 2022
