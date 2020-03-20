HEAVEN SHALL BURN: 'Übermacht' Music Video

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Philipp Hirsch-directed music video for the song "Übermacht" can be seen below. The track is taken from the German band's new album, "Of Truth And Sacrifice", which is being released today (Friday, March 20) via Century Media Records.

Guitarist Maik Weichert says: "For our conditions, it is an unusual video for an unusual HEAVEN SHALL BURN song and was lots of fun to shoot. 'Übermacht' is one of our favorite songs off the album and we are thrilled to hear what you think of it."

On "Of Truth and Sacrifice", you can look forward to HEAVEN SHALL BURN's trademark sound, more unusual tunes and atmospheric strings that the band fleshed out with Sven Helbig and recorded with conductor Wilhelm Keitel in Minsk. On top of roughly 100 minutes of music on the regular album, the limited editions come with an 80-minute documentary, "Mein Grünes Herz In Dunklen Zeiten" ("My Green Heart In Dark Times"), by renowned producer Ingo Schmoll, who followed the band for almost a year in order to get to the bottom of the HEAVEN SHALL BURN phenomenon.

Instead of getting stuck in the ever-grueling cycle of studio recordings, album releases and touring, the members of HEAVEN SHALL BURN allowed themselves a well-deserved break. While taking the time off, the members recharged their batteries and gathered new influences and ideas.

Weichert explains: "We decided that one album wasn't good enough, but we wanted to create a double album as a statement. Our goal was a total work of art that people could dive into, something that leaves a lot of room for surprises and experiments. It was only fair to give our fans twice as much after letting them wait for so long."

Conceptually, "Of Truth And Sacrifice" is split into two halves: "of truth" and "of sacrifice". Weichert adds: "The title is exploring the idea of truth and the question what kind of sacrifices you are willing to make for it. Something reflected in the artwork: A warrioress is shielding her child with her own body. While the mother is representing the willingness to sacrifice the child is standing for truth." The original artwork courtesy of Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM) is a triptych showing the mother as a child and her son as a grown-up. "It's a title that refers to numerous current developments: people's blindness in daily life and the unwillingness to make any sacrifices in order to bring about change. Still, there are many people in this world who do exactly this: teachers in Africa risking their lives in order to be able to educate children, journalists and whistleblowers who are putting their own safety at risk in order to flag things going wrong."

Track listing:

CD1

01. March Of Retribution

02. Thoughts And Prayers

03. Eradicate

04. Protector

05. Übermacht

06. My Heart And The Ocean

07. Expatriate

08. What War Means

09. Terminate The Unconcern

10. The Ashes Of My Enemies

CD2

01. Children Of A Lesser God

02. La Résistance

03. The Sorrows Of Victory

04. Stateless

05. Tirpitz

06. Truther

07. Critical Mass

08. Eagles Among Vultures

09. Weakness Leaving My Heart

HEAVEN SHALL BURN is:

Guitar: Maik Weichert

Bass: Eric Bischoff

Guitar: Alexander Dietz

Vocals: Marcus Bischoff

Drums: Christian Bass

