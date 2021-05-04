HEART's NANCY WILSON To Perform With SEATTLE SYMPHONY

HEART's Nancy Wilson will perform with the Seattle Symphony on July 9 at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, the city where the Wilson sisters grew up and HEART formed. They will be joined by singer Liv Warfield of Prince's band as well as Nancy's ROADCASE ROYALE project, plus musicians from the HEART band.

"It's like, 'Why don't we just do a show and do a livestream of it and maybe get a couple more shows under our belts with various cities with the same charts with symphonies from those cities at performing art centers?'" Nancy told Newsweek. "So that's the pipe dream right now. I can't wait to put it together and do it. It will be fun."

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", will be released on May 7 via Carry On Music. The LP was recorded primarily in Wilson's California home studio, working with band members and special guests remotely. Most of the tracks are originals, but Wilson decided to include a handful of covers by a few of her favorites, including a female perspective of PEARL JAM's "Daughter", a stirring turn of SIMON & GARFUNKEL's "The Boxer" featuring Sammy Hagar, and an ethereal cover of THE CRANBERRIES' "Dreams", featuring Warfield. The other eight tracks are originals, mostly acoustic ballads, but there are also some rousing rockers like "Party At The Angel Ballroom" which features a superstar backing band, including Duff McKagan of GUNS N' ROSES and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS. The album ends with a song that captures the full spectrum of loss, love and redemption in one instrumental coda. Titled "4 Edward", it is Nancy's tribute to Eddie Van Halen, whose 2020 loss still looms large over music. The title track "You And Me", as with several of the songs on the album, reunites Wilson with longtime collaborator Sue Ennis, who co-wrote many of HEART's classics with Nancy and sister Ann.

Photo: Jeremy Danger