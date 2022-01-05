HEART's NANCY WILSON Sells Catalog Rights To ROUND HILL MUSIC

Round Hill Music has acquired a significant share of the master artist royalties and entered into a long-term agreement to administer the neighboring rights income of the catalog of Nancy Wilson, acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band HEART.

Key acquisition highlights include a significant share of the rights to HEART, who have sold over 35 million records worldwide and have a total of four Grammy nominations to date. The catalog includes the No. 1 hit "These Dreams" that was certified platinum five times. Further classic tracks in the catalog include "Barracuda", "Magic Man", "Alone" and "Crazy On You".

HEART's breakthrough came in 1975 with the release of their debut double platinum selling album "Dreamboat Annie", which generated the hits "Magic Man" and "Crazy On You". Their third studio album "Little Queen" has reached double and triple platinum in Canada and United States, respectively. In 1985, HEART released their eighth studio album which produced the band's first No. 1 single, "These Dreams" and was certified platinum five times and nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal".

Wilson, who has been ranked as one of the greatest female guitarists of all time by Gibson, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013 with her sister Ann. That same year, she and her sister Ann, also a member of HEART, received a star on the Walk Of Fame in Hollywood.

Round Hill Music's acquisition comprises a significant share of Nancy Wilson's master artist royalties and administration rights on Nancy Wilson's neighboring rights income.

The catalog has significant exposure to streaming, comprising 35% of revenue mix, with the balance being comprised of 2% physical, 7% download, 13% sync and 4% other. Neighboring rights income comprises 39% of the catalog's revenue. In terms of geographical exposure, 61% of the revenue is from the U.S., while the balance is from other countries.

The top five songs ranked by revenue are: "Barracuda", "Alone", "Crazy On You", "Magic Man", and "These Dreams". All figures are based on the catalog's royalty statements in the calendar years 2017-2020.

Trevor Bowen, chair of the company, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Nancy Wilson's fantastic catalog of classic HEART tracks from across her career including songs from her double and triple-platinum-selling albums. This important acquisition provides the company with direct exposure to a timeless American rock band."

Josh Gruss, chairman and CEO of Round Hill, the company's investment manager, commented: "Nancy has had astonishing success over the last 45 years. She is an icon and the longevity of her music is a testament to her incredible talent."

Nancy Wilson commented: "I'm honored to be working with the good people at Round Hill and am looking forward to an ongoing working relationship."