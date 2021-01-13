HEART's ANN WILSON To Release New Original Song 'Tender Heart' Next Week

Legendary rock musician Ann Wilson will release a new original song, "Tender Heart", on January 22.

"Tender Heart" will mark Wilson's first release since the arrival of her cover of "The Revolution Starts Now", which came out last October.

"The Revolution Starts Now" was originally recorded by Steve Earle and first appeared as the title track of his Grammy-nominated 2004 album.

For the past 40 years, Wilson has been lead singer for the rock band HEART (35 million records sold), thrilling audiences with her vocal power and her natural gift to wrap her voice around an emotion in a song and lay it at the listener’s feet.

Ann carved out a place for women to dominate a rock stage, and her icon status was cemented when HEART was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Ann's early fascination with blues-based music culminated when she discovered Robert Plant of LED ZEPPELIN. She conquered his howls, his wails, and put her own female stamp on them. (In 2012, Ann would bring Robert Plant to tears at the Kennedy Center Honors as he watched her masterful performance of the ZEPPELIN classic "Stairway To Heaven".)

After touring the big stages of the world with HEART, Ann is eager to revisit the bluesy fertile ground that gave rise to her one-of-a kind voice. She can bring intimacy to the stage, breaking hearts along the way. And inevitably, she will repair them as she transforms the moment into an up-on-your-feet rock party. Every audience walks away with wobbling knees, knowing they have witnessed a legend in her prime.

Photo by Criss Cain

