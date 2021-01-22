HEART's ANN WILSON Releases Powerful New Solo Single 'Tender Heart'

January 22, 2021 0 Comments

HEART's ANN WILSON Releases Powerful New Solo Single 'Tender Heart'

Legendary rock musician Ann Wilson has released a powerful new single. "Tender Heart" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"'Tender Heart' came out of a personal struggle," says Wilson, "but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we'd have to face — environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone."

Widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in the history of rock 'n' roll, Wilson will discuss "Tender Heart" and much more in a special interview with The Washington Post national arts reporter Geoff Edgers on his weekly Instagram Live show "Stuck With Geoff", set for today at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 am. PT exclusively via the official Washington Post Instagram page.

"Tender Heart" follows last year's release of "The Revolution Starts Now", available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official video is streaming now via YouTube. Written and originally recorded by Steve Earle, the track — which marked Wilson's first new music in more than two years — was met by universal acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone, which praised it for "a sense of urgency that arrives like a jolt to the heart." "With thrumming guitar and crashing high hat/kick drum combination, 'The Revolution Starts Now' is propulsive," agreed American Songwriter. "Classic hard rock, it swells on the chorus, then falls away. Her voice is strong, somewhat dusky, retains its power."

"The Revolution Starts Now" — which features original artwork by renowned American street artist and activist Shepard Fairey — is also being offered on limited edition signed seven-inch vinyl, available now for pre-order via AnnWilson.com. The single includes the exclusive B-side "Rooster", originally performed by ALICE IN CHAINS; a live performance from last year's "MoPOP Founders Award Honoring Alice In Chains: A Benefit For The Museum Of Pop Culture" is streaming now at the official Ann Wilson YouTube channel.

Ann Wilson is a true icon, known far and wide as lead singer and songwriter of the groundbreaking rock band HEART. Led by Wilson's extraordinary vocal power, HEART has thrilled audiences for more than four decades, earning sales of more than 35 million and well-deserved induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013. Wilson's second solo album, 2018's "Immortal", saw her putting her unique stamp on songs made famous by a number of hugely influential artists, including David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Tom Petty, Amy Winehouse, and more. Produced by longtime HEART collaborator Mike Flicker, the album earned widespread critical acclaim, with Associated Press declaring it "an exciting, eye-opening look at largely obscure songs by big-name artists" and Goldmine praising Wilson for "her mighty vocal firepower and a far ranging creative spirit."

Photo by Criss Cain

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).