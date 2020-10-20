HEART's ANN WILSON Covers STEVE EARLE's 'The Revolution Starts Now'

October 20, 2020 0 Comments

Legendary rock musician Ann Wilson has returned with her first release in two years. "The Revolution Starts Now" is available today on Ann's official YouTube channel and for digital download on AnnWilson.com.

"The Revolution Starts Now" was originally recorded by Steve Earle and first appeared as the title track of his Grammy-nominated 2004 album "The Revolution Starts Now".

"This is my first release since my 2018 solo album release 'Immortal'," says Ann about the release. "'The Revolution Starts Now' is a powerful, uplifting anthem of unity. It's an incitement to think higher than polarization and derision. We need that now. I used to love this song in a 'fun' way. Nowadays, I take it much more seriously and urgently.

"Things are just building and have been building for a long time for this sort of fever pitch before the election, and I have never seen a time when people have been so divided," Ann adds in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone. "Even with the pandemic, which could have been a real unifier, it seems like there's the lowest common denominator in human nature at play, where everyone's just all split up and divided and hating each other. So this song talks about thinking higher."

The single artwork for Ann's "The Revolution Starts Now" was designed by American street artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who first emerged with his "Andre The Giant Has A Posse" sticker campaign before becoming widely known during the 2008 U.S. presidential election for his Barack Obama "Hope" poster.

Wilson is one of the greatest voices in the history of rock and roll. For the past 40 years, Ann has been the lead singer for the rock band HEART (35 million records sold), thrilling audiences with her vocal power and natural gift to wrap her voice around an emotion in a song and lay it at the listener's feet. Ann carved out a place for women to dominate a rock stage, and her icon status was cemented when HEART was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

After an extensive 2019 with HEART, Ann's looking forward to bringing the same musicians on the road to perform all the great songs, and others, that she's made famous since she founded her band in 1973.


