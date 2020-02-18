HEART's ANN WILSON Announces Spring 2020 Solo Tour

HEART's Ann Wilson will embark on a solo tour this spring. The trek will mark Ann's first solo run of shows since HEART completed the "Love Alive" tour last year following the band's longest break in decades.

Ann will perform songs from her expansive catalog, commemorating HEART-era classics along with the work of her solo records, "Hope & Glory" (2007), "The Ann Wilson Thing" (2015) and her most recent covers album, "Immortal" (2018). General ticket on-sale begins this Friday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Ann Wilson is one of the greatest voices in the history of rock 'n' roll. For the past 40 years, Ann has been lead singer for the rock band HEART (35 million records sold), thrilling audiences with her vocal power and natural gift to wrap her voice around an emotion in a song and lay it at the listener's feet. Ann carved out a place for women to dominate a rock stage, and her icon status was cemented when HEART was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Tour dates:

Apr. 30 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 01 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino, Fox Theater

May 03 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May 04 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

May 06 - Albany, NY - The Egg Performing Arts Center

May 07 - Medford, MA - The Chevalier Theater

May 09 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Cafe Sound Wave

May 10 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

May 12 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere Music Hall

May 13 - Wilkes Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 18 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

May 20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

May 21 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

Jul. 31 - Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair *

* Festival appearance

Ann's 2018 solo album, "Immortal", contained cover versions of classic songs by artists who have passed away.

Last fall, Ann and Nancy Wilson hinted that new music could be coming soon from the reunited HEART.

"Because the tour was so fulfilling, as well as quite successful, it's fun to start imagining what the next step could be," Nancy said. "A new song or two would be a beautiful thing."

A new album from HEART would be the band's first since 2016's "Beautiful Broken", which was a mix of new songs and re-imagined versions of HEART's classic cuts.

