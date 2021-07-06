HEART's ANN WILSON Announces August 2021 U.S. Solo Tour Dates

HEART's Ann Wilson will embark on a short solo tour in August. The trek will kick off on August 14 in Alexandria, Virginia and will include dates in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire, before wrapping up with a two-night stand at City Winery New York City.
Wilson's tour will also see her appear at at concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All proceeds from the August 21 event will benefit the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. Also scheduled to appear are JOURNEY, STEVE MILLER BAND, Wyclef Jean and John Fogerty, among others.
Tunnel To Towers Foundation will donate tickets to first responders, military personnel and Gold Star families.
Ann Wilson 2021 tour dates:
Aug. 14 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
Aug. 15 - Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall
Aug. 17 - Albany, NY @ The Egg
Aug. 18 - Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
Aug. 20 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Aug. 21 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (Tunnel To Towers Foundation's "Never Forget" Concert)
Aug. 23 - New York, NY @ City Winery
Aug. 24 - New York, NY @ City Winery
This past April, Ann released another new single, "Black Wing". It is one of several songs the HEART frontwoman recorded last fall in Seattle with the help of local musicians, including current HEART bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker. In addition to "Black Wing", Wilson recorded "Tender Heart" as well as covers of Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now" and ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rooster", all three of which have already been released as singles, plus another original, "The Hammer", which came out in February.
Earlier in the year, Ann said in an interview that there are no plans for HEART to work on new music in the immediate future.
HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.
Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.
Ann's 2018 solo album, "Immortal", contained cover versions of classic songs by artists who have passed away.
Announcing #NEVERFORGETConcert to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11, ft @JourneyOfficial, @TheChainsmokers & more at @NorthwellJBT 8/21, 7PM. Pre-sale for @Citibank members. Tickets available 7/9! Thank you @77WABCradio, @GMC, @HomeDepotFound & @Verizon. https://t.co/rNK3kCUNLK pic.twitter.com/d4y8xSgIFz
— Tunnel to Towers Foundation (@Tunnel2Towers) July 6, 2021
