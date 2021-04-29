HEART Isn't Working On New Music At The Moment, Says ANN WILSON

Ann Wilson has told Kyle Meredith in a new interview that there are no plans for HEART to work on fresh music in the immediate future. "Nope. Not at present," she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We haven't written together in a while. [Nancy Wilson, HEART guitarist and Ann's sister] lives in the San Francisco area, and I live in Florida, and the times when we see each other are the times when HEART tours. And, of course, for the last year, HEART hasn't been able to tour [due to the coronavirus pandemic], so I haven't seen her for a while.

"The thing that's happening is she's living her life, and I'm living mine," Ann explained. "And she's collaborating with some really cool people [on other projects], and so am I. So when the time is right, I imagine we'll write together or we'll take some of these songs that she's writing and I'm writing and do 'em with HEART. So, yeah, there'll be collaboration in the future — of some kind."

Earlier in the month, Ann released another new single, "Black Wing". It is one of several songs the HEART frontwoman recorded last fall in Seattle with the help of local musicians, including current HEART bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker. In addition to "Black Wing", Wilson recorded "Tender Heart" as well as covers of Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now" and ALICE IN CHAINS' "Rooster", all three of which have already been released as singles, plus another original, "The Hammer", which came out in February.

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", will be released on May 7 via Carry On Music. The LP was recorded primarily in her California home studio, working with band members and special guests remotely.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

After completing HEART's 2016 tour, Nancy formed a new band called ROADCASE ROYALE and released an album, "First Things First". ROADCASE ROYALE featured three members of HEART along with Liv Warfield from Prince's NEW POWER GENERATION band and her guitarist Ryan Wilson.

Ann's 2018 solo album, "Immortal", contained cover versions of classic songs by artists who have passed away.

