HEART Has 'A Bunch Of Stuff Planned' For 2023, Says ANN WILSON

March 22, 2022 0 Comments

In a new interview with Liz Barnes of Planet Rock's "My Planet Rocks", HEART singer Ann Wilson was asked if there are any plans for the band to return to activity once she completes the touring cycle for her upcoming solo album, "Fierce Bliss". She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, I think so, yeah. Because next year's the 50-year [anniversary] of when we actually got together and got going. Nancy [Wilson, Ann's sister and HEART guitarist] didn't join until '75, but the band got going in '73. So, yeah, we have a bunch of stuff planned for next year. So I can definitely see HEART doing something."

Ann's comments come a month after Nancy Wilson spoke to Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station about why HEART has been inactive for most of the past three years.

"HEART had a big offer on the table last year for a bigger tour, but Ann wasn't interested in going out with my lineup of guys that we were out with before," she said. "She has a new lineup of guys that she wanted me to join up with. And I sort of [thought] I don't really know them and don't have loyalty yet for anybody like that."

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

After completing HEART's 2016 tour, Nancy formed a new band called ROADCASE ROYALE and released an album, "First Things First". ROADCASE ROYALE featured three members of HEART along with Liv Warfield from Prince's NEW POWER GENERATION band and her guitarist Ryan Wilson.

In Nancy's new band NANCY WILSON'S HEART, she is joined in the group by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Ryan Waters, drummer Ben Smith, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker, along with powerhouse singer Kimberly Nichole.

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", was released last May via Carry On Music. The LP was recorded primarily in her California home studio, working with bandmembers and special guests remotely.

"Fierce Bliss" will arrive on April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

