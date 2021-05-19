HEART: 'Breaking The Band' Episode To Premiere On REELZ This Weekend

"Heart: Breaking The Band" will premiere on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Reelz.

HEART co-founders Steve Fossen and Roger Fisher, along with his brother and band manager Michael Fisher, reveal the remarkable story of the band's journey to success and how sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson joined the group and changed rock history. Renowned for 1970s hits "Crazy On You" and "Barracuda", the story of HEART includes an intra-band double love story sibling soap opera that ended in explosive breakups that blew apart the original band's dream. But as the Fisher brothers and Fossen explain, it wasn't just twisted love triangles and a series of infidelities that broke the band; there were also creative clashes, burnout and soaring egos that took their toll.

The downfall of the original HEART left Ann and Nancy free to take the band into the cutthroat world of mainstream rock superstardom where they would reinvent themselves with different bandmembers, leading to their 1980s power ballads, including the chart-topping "Alone".

It's said time heals all wounds but in the case of a broken HEART, the bitterness of the breakup would last decades. Even as the original band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, they would only perform one song together, and hear from the Fisher brothers how even a simple group photo was an insurmountable feat.

"Breaking The Band" is produced by Potato, part of ITV Studios.

