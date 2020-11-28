HEART Biopic Is In The Works

Seattle rock greats HEART will get the biopic treatment.

The news of a HEART movie was broken by frontwoman Ann Wilson during a November 25 chat with Lyndsey Parker on the SiriusXM show "Volume West".

The HEART biopic will be written and directed by Carrie Brownstein, of SLEATER-KINNEY and "Portlandia" fame, and will be produced for Amazon by Lynda Obst, who has produced more than 20 movies and TV shows, including "Interstellar", "Contact", "Sleepless In Seattle", "The Fisher King", "Flashdance"; Amazon's "Good Girls Revolt", TVLand's "Hot In Cleveland", SyFy's "Helix" and NBC's miniseries "The '60s".

"I can't tell you all about it, because it's still being written right now," Ann said (hear audio below). "I saw the first draft of [Brownstein's] script, and it's really cool."

According to Ann, "a few actresses have come forward" to play her and her sister Nancy, "[but] no one that's right. But it's known that the role of Nancy and the role of me is now being cast." One actress who was interested in playing Ann in the film is Anne Hathaway, "but I don't think she's exactly right for it," Ann said.

Ann went on to say that she doesn't know if the lead actresses will actually sing, or lip-sync. "I'm really not sure," she said. "That's still in development right now. Because of COVID, it slowed everything down. But it's definitely coming along.

The movie will begin in the Wilson sisters' childhood and end in the '90s.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

After completing HEART's 2016 tour, Nancy formed a new band called ROADCASE ROYALE and released an album, "First Things First". ROADCASE ROYALE featured three members of HEART along with Liv Warfield from Prince's NEW POWER GENERATION band and her guitarist Ryan Wilson.

Ann's 2018 solo album, "Immortal", contained cover versions of classic songs by artists who have passed away.

Last month, Ann dropped the official lyric video for "The Revolution Starts Now", her first release in two years. The song was originally recorded by Steve Earle and first appeared as the title track of his Grammy-nominated 2004 album "The Revolution Starts Now".

Nancy's debut solo LP, "You And Me", is tentatively due in February or March 2021 via Carry On Music. The disc's first single, a rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising", arrived in October.

