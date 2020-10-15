Hear ZAKK SABBATH's Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Under The Sun'

October 15, 2020 0 Comments

Hear ZAKK SABBATH's Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Under The Sun'

ZAKK SABBATH's cover of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Under The Sun" is the third digital single taken from the forthcoming MER Redux series installment "Vol. 4 [Redux]". You can now stream it below.

ZAKK SABBATH is the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE), bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE), and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE), who have been constantly gigging since 2014 with their unique yet respectful take on the Birmingham four's classic early songs.

"Vol. 4 [Redux]" track listing:

01. THOU - Wheels of Confusion
02. THE OBSESSED - Tomorrow's Dream
03. HIGH REEPER - Changes
04. MATT PIKE - FX
05. SPIRIT ADRIFT - Supernaut
06. GREEN LUNG - Snowblind
07. WHORES - Cornucopia
08. TONY REED - Laguna Sunrise
09. HAUNT - St. Vitus Dance
10. ZAKK SABBATH - Under The Sun

Magnetic Eye bows at the Birmingham altar to celebrate BLACK SABBATH's 50th anniversary with an offering of an end-to-end re-imagining of "Vol. 4", which still remains as one of the most acclaimed albums in the canon of these godfathers of heavy metal.

A pantheon of metal and doom heavyweights, including some of metal’s most famously SABBATH-inspired icons, pay homage to "Vol. 4", which witnessed the masters expanding their minds over their weighty foundation.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm 53 years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).