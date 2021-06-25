Hear WITHIN TEMPTATION's New Single 'Shed My Skin'

The official visualizer for "Shed My Skin", the new single from Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION, The track is a collaboration with the German metalcore band ANNISOKAY.

"'Shed My Skin' revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life," says WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel. "It is about becoming the person we are meant to be — even if that means losing people we love, but have grown apart from. Real growth begins where comfort zones end and that's exactly what the song is all about: If we don't change, we don't grow. If we don't grow, we aren't really living."

"Shed My Skin" thrives on Den Adel's melodic vocal lines, with ANNISOKAY's frontmen Rudi Schwarzer and Christoph Wieczorek adding another layer of soaring, heartfelt vocals. The end result is an absolutely bombastic metal anthem.

Wieczorek says: "WITHIN TEMPTATION is a band we love and have listened to for many, many years. You can imagine how stunned we were when they reached out and asked us if we want to feature on their next single — just because they love our music, as well! We're beyond proud about being a part of this amazing song and really hope the people out there love it as much as we do."

"We like to expand and broaden our horizons, and constantly find new music and bands that inspire us," Den Adel says. "ANNISOKAY bring a super refreshing sound to the table, which we absolutely love. We are super happy that these talented guys wanted to join forces with us for our new single!"

"Shed My Skin" is the third single of the series of WITHIN TEMPTATION's independent releases, leading up to an album.

The "Shed My Skin" music video of the song will officially premiere during WITHIN TEMPTATION's digital show "The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality", set for on July 8 and July 9.

Den Adel commented: "During the whole pandemic, we weren't keen on doing a livestream. The magic of seeing and hearing a band perform live — combined with the energy of the crowd — is something you cannot simply recreate with a livestream. So, for a long time we were clueless. One thing we knew for sure: we would not compromise on a livestream if we could offer something out of the ordinary, something jaw-dropping, intriguing, spectacular and mythical! Then we found it: a world that we could shape into our wildest fantasies and in which we, as a band, could perform while still maintaining the dynamics and magic of our traditional live show.

"We are absolutely thrilled to invite you to 'Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality'. A show that takes place in different scenes of a post-apocalyptic world, in which we are witness of the aftermath of destruction of mankind. A world in which it is unknown if anyone or anything of the human race survived. It is a search for answers — about both its becoming as well as its legacy."

"The Aftermath" is a show fueled by bleeding-edge technology that enables the band to do a performance that's out of this world — literally! In this one-hour show, WITHIN TEMPTATION will play a variety of newer and older songs in four different worlds, that interact with both the band and the music. Expect guest singers from all over the world to join the band on stage for striking duets in even more striking settings.

With this show, WITHIN TEMPTATION builds a bridge between the now and the next time the band will be able to play again.

"We are absolutely gutted that the 'Worlds Collide' tour has been pushed back again and we cannot perform live in the same venue as our fans," the band says. "With this digital show, we hope that the fans can still feel our energy, our love for — and above all: our passion for music. Take care and we hope to see you on July 8 or July 9."

"The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality":

July 8, 2021, Europe (8 p.m. CEST / 7 p.m. BST).

July 9, 2021, Northern and Southern America (8 p.m. ET (UTC-4) / 5 p.m. PT (UTC -7) / 9 p.m. BRT (UTC3) / 7 p.m. CST (UTC -5).

Tickets are available for €24,99 (1 person) or €29,99 (2 or more people watching in the same room) at within-temptation.com.

