Hear Previously Unreleased Live Recordings Of ALEXI LAIHO Singing DEATH Covers

On Monday, January 4, the metal world was shocked to hear about the passing of Alexi Laiho, former frontman of CHILDREN OF BODOM, at the age of only 41. As a tribute to both Laiho and late DEATH mainman Chuck Schuldiner, journalist and author Björn "Nalle" Österman thought it would be fitting to release two live recordings sung by Alexi from a memorial concert held in 2002 for Schuldiner that have remained in the vaults — until now.

On March 1, 2002 a memorial concert was held at Nosturi in Helsinki, Finland for Schuldiner, who passed away from to cancer on December 13, 2001 at the age of only 34. Four bands performed at the event: DIABLO, NORTHER, MORBID DREAM and a Finnish "all-star group" called EVIL CHUCKS, which only played covers of songs from the first three DEATH albums.

Vocals in EVIL CHUCKS were handled by three Finnish golden greats: Taneli Jarva (SENTENCED, POISON WHISKY), Jari Hurskainen (GANDALF, THE SCOURGER) and Laiho, who sang two songs from DEATH's third album, "Spiritual Healing" — "Within My Mind" and "Defensive Personalities".

The full lineup on "Within My Mind" and "Defensive Personalities" is as follows:

* Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM, BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT) - Vocals

* Mitja Harvilahti (MOONSORROW) - Guitar

* Janne Perttilä (MOONSORROW, BARREN EARTH) - Guitar

* Oppu Laine (AMORPHIS, CHAOSBREED, BARREN EARTH) - Bass

* Nalle Österman (GANDALF, CHAOSBREED) – Drums

Laiho died in his home in Helsinki last week. The musician had suffered from long-term health issues in the years leading up to his death.

Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded CHILDREN OF BODOM in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year, Alexi put together BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT, which recorded three songs and shot one music video, to be released posthumously.

