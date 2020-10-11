Hear PEARL JAM's New Song 'Get It Back'

PEARL JAM's new song "Get It Back", which was originally released last week as part of the "Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2", has now been made available on digital streaming services.

"Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy Vol. 2" was one-day-only Bandcamp fundraising compilation featuring 77 songs for the price of $20.20 for the digital version. Also included on the collection was the track "Something Real" from DEAF CHARLIE, which is PEARL JAM bassist Jeff Ament's side project with John Wicks, and the song "Near" by PEARL JAM guitarist Stone Gossard. The compilation was released to benefit the Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan organization that works to protect and defend all Americans' voting rights.

"Get It Back" was composed by PEARL JAM drummer Matt Cameron, and marks the band's first new music since the release of the "Gigaton" album in March. Produced by Josh Evans and PEARL JAM, it bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart. Additionally, it landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Internationally, the album debuted No. 1 in Italy and Austria, Top 5 in Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Germany, Belgium, Norway, Canada, and Finland and Top 10 in the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

