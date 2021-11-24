Hear Official Audio Samples Of DEEP PURPLE's Entire New Album, 'Turning To Crime'

November 24, 2021 0 Comments

Audio samples of all the songs that will appear on DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort, an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime", are available in the YouTube clip below. Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.

Produced by Bob Ezrin, "Turning To Crime" arrives only 15 months after "Whoosh!", DEEP PURPLE's 21st studio album, which received acclaim by critics who praised the creative strength of a band that continues evolving with every release, and prestigious chart achievements (third consecutive No. 1 in Germany, No. 4 in the U.K., and topped the U.S. Independent Album and Hard Music Albums charts).

DEEP PURPLE's "time trilogy", consisting of "NOW What?!" (2013), "inFinite" (2017) and "Whoosh!" has sold over 1 million albums, topped the charts 11 times and achieved more than 40 Top 10 positions worldwide.

"Turning To Crime" track listing:

01. 7 And 7 Is (LOVE)
02. Rockin' Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu (Huey "Piano" Smith)
03. Oh Well (FLEETWOOD MAC)
04. Jenny Take A Ride! (MITCH RYDER & THE DETROIT WHEELS)
05. Watching The River Flow (Bob Dylan)
06. Let The Good Times Roll (Ray Charles & Quincy Jones)
07. Dixie Chicken (LITTLE FEAT)
08. Shapes Of Things (THE YARDBIRDS)
09. The Battle Of New Orleans (Lonnie Donegan/Johnny Horton)
10. Lucifer (BOB SEGER SYSTEM)
11. White Room (CREAM)
12. Caught In The Act [Medley: Going Down / Green Onions / Hot 'Lanta / Dazed And Confused / Gimme Some Lovin']

A 40-minute documentary, "Locked Up: The Making Of Turning To Crime", produced by SkyFire76 in association with earMUSIC, is available as a DVD digipak and Blu-ray, each limited and numbered to 1,000 copies worldwide. The DVD is also part of the exclusive and limited 5x12-inch vinyl box set and includes the new song "(I'm A) Roadrunner". These formats are available exclusively on the band's official album shop.


