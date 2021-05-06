Hear New NONPOINT Song 'Ruthless'

NONPOINT has released the title track, "Ruthless", off its upcoming EP. The single was made available through the band's own label 361 Degrees Records LLC and was this year's featured track on AEW's "Blood And Guts" on TNT.

Commented NONPOINT singer Elias Soriano: "'Ruthless' is more than just a song. It's a story with attitude and purpose. This is more than just an anthem, it's heart-pounding, high-octane jet fuel and our most irresponsible music ever."

NONPOINT launched its independent record label 361 Degrees Records LLC in January of this year. They filmed the process of starting the label and making new music in a docu-series titled "A Path To Independence" that can be seen on the band's YouTube and official web site.

The band said: "We would like to thank everyone for the support in our announcement of starting our own label! The messages we have received have been really amazing, inspiring, and we're so grateful to know we have all of your support. Over the past year, we filmed a documentary series so we could show you our journey during this important step in our careers and to take you behind the scenes as we write new music."

Commitment to forward motion ensures longevity. After 20-plus years, ten full-length releases, countless sold-out shows, and over one million albums sold worldwide, NONPOINT endures through sustaining an unbreakable bond among the members and to a diehard fan base all over the globe.

Masters of and pioneers in the nu-metal/rap-rock world, NONPOINT has quietly been the biggest and best-kept secret of the rock/metal genre. Their songs and renowned performances have had musicians from all corners of the genre and music industry members standing side stage to revel in the audiences they transform. The band's songs "Bullet With A Name", "Alive And Kicking", "In The Air Tonight", "Circles", "Your Signs", "Everybody Down" and many others have been featured in trailers, hit movies, television, iconic video games, as well as broadcasts from NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WWF.

NONPOINT has toured with major acts like DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MUDVAYNE and SEVENDUST, to name a few. They have also been featured on the main stages and support stages of iconic festivals like Soundwave, Rock Am Park, Rock Am Ring, Ozzfest, Rock On The Range, Welcome To Rockville and many more.

NONPOINT is:

Elias Soriano (lead vocals)

Robb Rivera (drums)

Rasheed Thomas (guitar, backing vocals)

Adam Woloszyn (bass)

Jason Zeilstra (lead guitar)

Photo credit: Francesca Ludikar

