May 1, 2020 0 Comments

Hear MARISSA NADLER's Cover Of METALLICA's 'Nothing Else Matters'

Singer/songwriter Marissa Nadler has covered METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters" for her new EP, which she made available today (May 1) for Bandcamp's second revenue-waiving day.

In addition to the METALLICA song, "Covers 3" features Nadler's takes on Townes Van Zandt's "My Proud Mountains", Bob Dylan's "I Was Young When I Left Home" and KING CRIMSON's "Moonchild", plus one original track, "Strange Days".

Last year, Nadler joined forces with Stephen Brodsky, frontman of CAVE IN and MUTOID MAN, joined forces, to release a collaborative album, "Droneflower". The LP included a cover version of GUNS N' ROSES' "Estranged". They also later recorded their rendition of EXTREME's "More Than Words".

Asked in a 2018 interview with Revolver why she thought people from the metal world were drawn to her, Marissa said: "It could be my early obsession with death. It could be my collaboration with Xasthur. I've worked with Randall Dunn … so there's a crossover. I'm happy that people who listen to metal and heavy music then listen to mine as a pretty break, or whatever. When I toured with the band GHOST, which took a few years off of my life, it got me over my stage fright once and for all. I really identified with the kids. Like, I don't think I wore any color for the first 15 years of my life."

The original version of "Nothing Else Matters" was released as the fourth single from METALLICA's fifth, self-titled album, which came out in 1991. The song reached position No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart as well as top-ten positions on many European charts.

"Nothing Else Matters" was featured as a playable track in the music video game "Guitar Hero: Metallica" and has been covered over 40 times by a host of different artists, including STAIND, Shakira, Bif Naked, Macy Gray, DIE KRUPPS, REV THEORY and APOCALYPTICA.

